Zach Sieler should see real opportunity for the Miami Dolphins
Sometimes it takes an injury for a player like Zach Sieler to make an impression on his team.
This week, the Miami Dolphins will be without Shaq Lawson at defensive end and that duty will now likely fall on Zach Sieler.
Sieler is a former 2018 7th round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. His short stay with the Ravens saw him make one tackle in two games. He was released in December of 2019 and was claimed off waivers by the Dolphins.
This year, he has been waiting for a chance to show what he can do or perhaps show what he can’t do. With Shaq Lawson dealing with a shoulder injury that he suffered last week, Sieler stands to pick up the reps. He filled in for Lawson when he went down.
In four games thus far, Sieler has half of a sack and four tackles with one QB hit. Now he will be tasked with getting pressure on Jimmy Garoppolo (I spelled it right…I think) who is expected to play in his first game back since injury earlier this season.
For Sieler, the important part of his job is to hold the edge and force the talented running backs into the middle of the field where the interior linebackers and defensive lineman can make plays. In the passing game, he is going to need to maintain his edge while getting pressure on the QB. This so he doesn’t allow the QB to get outside.
The Dolphins are not favored to win but Sieler could be in a position to make an impact in the outcome. This may be his best chance to shine and impress the coaches. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but he will need to be good. That’s a lot of pressure on a young kid who is in his 3rd season but with little experience.