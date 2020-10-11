Miami Dolphins impressive in big west coast win against 49ers
The Miami Dolphins are now 2-3 after getting a big win out on the west coast.
When the Miami Dolphins took the field today, they took control of that field on both sides of the all and 49ers simply had no answers.
The Miami Dolphins stopped the 49ers offense on the first series of the game, the again on the second while their offense got two touchdowns on both of their first drives and never looked back. The Dolphins led the 49ers 30-7 at the half and it should have been a lot more as the Dolphins settled for field goals on a couple of drives.
There isn’t a spot to begin saying how good this team looked today. The Dolphins offensive line owned the very good defensive front of the 49ers and rookie Robert Hunt making his first appearance this year started and looked really good.
Miami’s defense wasn’t going to be shown up as they played their best game of the year. Miami put constant pressure on the SF offense, so much so Kyle Shannahan benched starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo to start the 2nd half. In his 1/2 of play, he had 77 yards passing and two interceptions.
In the second half, the Dolphins defense gave up some stupid penalties that would extend drives on third down but overall they just continued to pound that 49er offensive line.
Miami was so good today that it is hard to determine who stood out above the others. Ryan Fitzpatrick was nearly perfect, Jerome Baker was stellar, Hunt was fantastic, Mike Gesicki, Eric Rowe, Xavien Howard, Byron Jones, Solomon Kindley, Jesse Davis, Myles Gaskin, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Andrew Van Ginkel all had a great game.
Perhaps it is easier to say who didn’t play well. Nik Needham had a couple of costly penalties and Jakeem Grant did not play well either as he dropped a punt, dropped a pass, and made some bad running decisions. Still, the Dolphins managed to put up over 450 yards combined on offense.
This was probably the best all-around game they have played since last season and we haven’t even mentioned the fact that Jason Sanders remained perfect with a 5 for 5 effort and 4 for 4 extra points.
Miami put up 43 points on the 49ers and will look to get back to .500 next week against the winless Jets.