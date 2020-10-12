Miami Dolphins defense can build confidence off Sunday’s win
The Miami Dolphins defense got a big win against the 49ers on Sunday and now they need to build on it.
After the first four weeks Miami Dolphins fans were not sure exactly what they were getting with the defense but suddenly it all came together.
It would be easy to point out that the 49ers offense was struggling part to injuries and a rusty Jimmy Garoppolo who was also without his full arsenal of receivers but the 49ers are a successful running team and on Sunday, the Dolphins defense took that part of the game out.
Miami’s defense was so good on Sunday that Garoppolo was benched to start the 2nd half. The Dolphins defense created turnovers, collapsed the pocket, stuffed the run, and took one of the best TEs in the league, George Kittle, out of the game.
The Dolphins defense played an almost perfect four quarters.
With Shaq Lawson out of the game with a shoulder injury, Zach Sieler stepped in and looked sharp. He had two QB pressures, one sack and two tackles. Sieler and Emmanuel Ogbah both had big games with Ogbah notching three tackles and a QB hit and a sack, but Ogbah was disruptive the entire game and his play allowed others to make plays.
Jerome Baker looked like someone freed him from a cage. He was all over the field and notched eight tackles, seven of them solo, with two QB hits and a sack. Overall the Dolphins combined for five sacks on the day. Five different players recorded one.
Both Bobby McCain and Xavien Howard had an interception. Granted, they were really bad throws and both players didn’t have to do much more than catch them but because the defensive front did so well, turnovers were bound to happen. It is the the third game in a row that Howard has had an INT.
The Dolphins defense looked much better with the return of Byron Jones. He and Howard were able to shut down the outside receivers and Eric Rowe as able to play with more freedom.
I would be remiss to not mention Andrew Van Ginkel who got the chance to show he can play a vital role in this defense. Van Ginkel had a sack, and six combined tackles. If the Dolphins defense can play this well moving forward, they could start to generate quality wins. The Dolphins will next face the New York Jets.