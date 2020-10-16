Miami Dolphins offensive weapons power rankings
Coming off a 43-31 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, here are the Miami Dolphins top offensive weapons heading into week 6.
Five games into the season, the Miami Dolphins have looked like a much different unit on offense than they did at the start of last season. Thanks in large part to the strong play of QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, here are the top Dolphins offensive weapons who have allowed the vet to flourish.
1.RB Myles Gaskin
2020 stats: 249 rushing yards, 3.2 YPC, 1 rushing TD, 23 receptions, 147 receiving yards
The Dolphins were missing a consistent run game after the first two games of the season after bringing in both Jordan Howard and Matt Breida. Gaskin really has been the lead tail back over the past three games, and while he has not scored many touchdowns, he has been an efficient piece that allows Fitzpatrick to not be the team’s leading rusher. If Gaskin continues to grow as a back, the Dolphins could have a solid receiving back that can produce at a high level for the Phins.
2.WR Devante Parker
2020 stats: 26 receptions, 329 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Parker had a steller 2019 season showing why the Dolphins spent a first round pick a few years back. Parker continues to be the big play, down the field wideout who can go up and grab 50/50 balls. He comes in second on these rankings solely for the fact that the Dolphins were missing a running game over the past season and 3 games. If Parker can stay healthy, he will once again be a leading wideout in the entire NFL.
3.TE Mike Gesicki
2020 stats: 18 receptions, 281 receiving yards, 2 TDs
When the Dolphins hired Chan Gailey over the offseason many analysts thought that Gesicki would play a huge role as a “big slot’.” While he has not been as consistent as fans would hope, he has shown up big during the season as both an improved blocker, and the athletic pass catcher the Dolphins knew they were getting.
4.K Jason Sanders
2020 stats: 14 Field goals made, 100% field goal percentage, 10 XPM, 100% extra point percentage
Sanders may not be a skill position player, but he is the Dolphins leading scorer after hitting a total of 10 field goals over the past two games. Last season was a down year for Sanders after hitting 90% of his field goals his rookie season. While the Dolphins should be looking for touchdowns over field goals, it is good to know they have a kicker who can make the kicks and get them points on the board.
5.WR Preston Williams
2020 stats: 10 receptions, 195 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Dolphins fans have been waiting for Williams to step up coming off of last season’s great start and then ACL tear. This past Sunday, Williams stepped up big with 104 receiving yards and a touchdown. If Williams can continue to play at this level, it will give the Dolphins another weapon and help alleviate pressure away from the run game and from Parker. Expect Williams to see an uptick in target after his strong performance.