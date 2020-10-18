Tua Tagovailoa gets his first NFL action cleaning up for Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fans finally got a look at their future when Tua Tagovailoa took the field for the first time.
Tua Tagovailoa now has NFL experience. He now has NFL statistics and he is perfect so far in his NFL career as he gets on the field for the first time.
With the Miami Dolphins holding a comfortable 24-0 lead against the Jets and the defense having made a 4th down stop near the endzone, Brian Flores felt it was time to get his young rookie quarterback some experience. With just over two minutes left in the game, Tua took to the field.
The cheers from the slim crowd were heard quite clearly but it was Ryan Fitzpatrick who from the sidelines made the loudest noise as Tua ran onto the field.
While it was only a small sampling of what the future might look like, Tua strolled into the huddle and called the play, took his team to the line, and handed the ball off. On 2nd down, he took his team to the line and after faking the handoff rolled to his left and hit his tight end for a two-yard game setting up third down and long.
The fact that Tua was given the green light to throw the ball was cool to see and when he took the snap on third down and found Jakeem Grant for about eight yards and a first down, the fans in the stands grew louder.
Tua would not throw another pass but he didn’t need to. The Dolphins were able to run off the clock and close out the game with their first shutout over the Jets since the 1980s. With all the good and bad that happened today, the last image fans will remember seeing is Tagovailoa on the field with time expiring. It was a small sample, but today, Tua was perfect, and seeing him on the field, well that was perfect as well.