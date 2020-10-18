Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets easily at Hard Rock Stadium
The Miami Dolphins easily cruised to a win over the Jets today at Hard Rock Stadium.
For the Miami Dolphins, victory today put them at 3-3 on the season and in 2nd place in the division as they beat the New York Jets.
Miami jumped out to a 14-0 lead that eventually increased to 21-0 leaving grounding the Jets and sending the Adam Gase led team to a perfectly winless 0-6 on the season. The Jets are now the only team remaining in the NFL without a victory and things are not going to get easier for the Jets.
The game may have played out well in Miami’s favor but the Dolphins were sloppy on offense in the 2nd half scoring only three points. The Dolphins were able to overcome two Ryan Fitzpatrick interceptions and a couple of missed touchdown passes as well. It didn’t matter.
The Jets offense couldn’t produce anything on offense and when they did start to move the ball midway through the third quarter, they missed a 55-yard field goal. With the Jets playing behind the entire game, the Dolphins defense was able to keep constant pressure on Joe Flacco keeping the offense guessing as to what the Dolphins defense was going to do.
With the victory, the Dolphins now move within one game all-time against the Jets. The win also puts Miami in 2nd place within the division after the Patriots lost to the Broncos earlier in the day.
Offensively, the Dolphins offensive line played very well against the Jets front and the tight-ends had a big day with Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe both scoring touchdowns. Smythe’s TD was the first of his career.
Despite the victory, the Dolphins offense needs to do better. Miami failed to convert a third down the entire game. The Dolphins were horrible on third down and Fitzpatrick was not making smart decisions with the football.
The Dolphins defense with just over 2:00 minutes remaining faced the Jets on a 4th and 3 from the Dolphins 7 yard line and stopped the men in green from scoring preserving the shutout.
FINALLY! With the clock ticking down to the two-minute warning, Brian Flores sent Tua Tagovailoa into the game for his first action as a rookie. On the sidelines, Ryan Fitzpatrick was leading the cheers as he entered the game.
The Dolphins are now 3-3 on the season and are trending upwards. They will have a bye next week before going on a run that could see them put together a winning streak as they head into their second half of the season.