By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a very good football player in Emmanuel Ogbah.
Emmanuel Ogbah is having a great 2020 season and the Miami Dolphins may have got a huge free agent steal from the K.C. Chiefs.
The Chiefs opted to not re-sign Ogbah after he missed most of the 2019 season with an injury that put him on IR. The Dolphins saw an opportunity and signed him to a free agent contract back in March. The decision has paid off well for the Dolphins.
Miami signed the DE to a two-year deal that is costing them $7.5 million this year and another $7.5 million next year. While this year’s contract is guaranteed fully, next year the Dolphins can recoup the entire $7.5 million if they release him. The question is why would they want to?
Through six games so far this year, Ogbah has been playing exceptionally well for the Dolphins and he is getting better. He had two sacks on Sunday against the Jets including one for a 28-yard loss and has another three sacks on the season. He has at least 1/2 sack in each of his last five games.
Ogbah is thriving in this defense that allows him multiple looks and disguised blitzes. He is using his hands well to get off blockers and setting the outside well. As the weeks continue he should get even better.
In 2019, Ogbah played his only season with the Chiefs. He started four games and posted 5.5 sacks. Drafted in 2016 by the Cleveland Browns in the 2nd round, Ogbah is still young and has a lot of football ahead of him. The Dolphins would do well to hang on to him for a while.