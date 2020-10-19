Ereck flowers quietly having a very good season for Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting good production from their rookie offensive lineman but Ereck Flowers shouldn’t be overlooked.
Ereck Flowers wasn’t someone that Miami Dolphins fans were thrilled with during free agency but he is playing quite well this year.
When the Miami Dolphins signed Ereck Flowers, many wondered why they would spend so much money on a guy that has had one good year in the NFL. The former first-round pick of N.Y. Giants played last year in Washington after the Giants gave up on the left tackle.
Flowers turned in a solid season in 2019 with Washington as their left guard but he hit the free-agent market nonetheless and the Dolphins decided he was who they wanted to play at left guard.
The common thought was that Flowers played well in a contract year ahead of free agency and that his one year as a guard hardly made him a splash signing. He surely wasn’t going to fix the offensive line issues.
Well, he is playing well enough to say that he has the left guard spot locked down for the future. Flowers is quietly having a really good year that is overshadowed by the play of rookies Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt and especially Solomon Kindley the teams rookie right guard.
Forget about all that, the Dolphins have needed a top left guard since Richie Incognito left and they have found him, finally. Now he needs to continue pushing forward but he is getting better the more he gets acclimated to the Dolphins offense and as the season goes forward he should get better.
It’s a good situation for the Dolphins and for him.