Robert Hunt gets his first start as Jesse Davis moves to left tackle
The Miami Dolphins are giving 2nd round draft pick Robert Hunt his first start in the NFL today.
Robert Hunt is going to have a big debut against the 49ers who have a top defense but at some point you have to see what he can do.
With Austin Jackson on IR with a foot injury, the Miami Dolphins are going to make a big move that many fans saw coming. Jesse Davis is being pulled from the right side and being moved to the left. Davis has played every position along the Dolphins offensive line since arriving in Miami in 2018. Now he gets to start at left tackle.
Hunt will replace Davis on the right side. Throughout camp it was reported that Hunt struggled and today he will face a top defensive front. This is going to be a telling game as to where his development is and where it needs to be.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
In another development, Jason Strowbridge is going to remain on the bench while newly added Tyshun Render will get the active designation today. Render, an undrafted free agent, was signed to the active roster on Friday.
It is too early but my question would be what are the Dolphins not seeing in Strobridge or do they not see him providing the same role as Render? At this point it doesn’t really matter but the Dolphins had 11 draft picks and so far they are seeing a quality return in Jackson and Solomon Kindley. Noah Igbinoghene has not looked good but he has been playing out of position since Byron Jones was injured.
Back to Robert Hunt, the Dolphins drafted him with the idea of him being the solution on right side of the line. Tua Tagovailoa is a left-handed thrower which puts more exposure on the right side which is the blindside. Getting Hunt reps now could go a long way in getting Tua on the field.