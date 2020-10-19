Why the Miami Dolphins can get on a big roll in the next month
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are 3-3 on the season but they could head into December with hopes of a playoff birth.
Anyone who told you the Miami Dolphins would make the post-season this year would probably be lying to you but now, that may not be the case.
The Dolphins have lost three games so far in 2020. They got beat by the Patriots in week one, the Bills in week two, and the Seahawks in week four. While the Patriots game was close most of three quarters, the Dolphins were in a position to beat both the Seahawks and Bills if not for their own mistakes.
In addition to their three losses, the Dolphins have three wins. All of them featured the Dolphins getting out to an early lead and a stellar defensive play that kept the opposing teams in check throughout the game. Now, the Dolphins head into their bye week, and things could be looking up for the Dolphins very soon.
Following the bye week, the Dolphins will now host the L.A. Rams at Hard Rock Stadium. The Rams are 4-2 and will have to travel across the country. They are playing decent but not great football. On Sunday night they were trounced by the 49ers.
Miami will follow that game with a trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals who are, like Miami, have three wins heading into Monday nights game. The Cardinals are also not playing great football but have a very mobile QB that could give the Dolphins problems.
Miami will then return home to face the Justin Herbert led Chargers who are 1-4, then at the Broncos who are 2-3, before facing the currently winless Jets, then the 1-4 Bengals, before running through the toughest stretch of their schedule that faces games against the Chiefs, Patriots, Raiders, and Bills.
The Dolphins should be able to compete with each team up until they face Kansas City which will no doubt be one of their toughest games. The next six games are all winnable for the Dolphins. Not easy, but winnable games. If the Dolphins can pull off those six games they will enter the final stretch of the season with nine wins. If they can steal one of those final four games, they have a very legit shot at the post-season.
There is a lot of football ahead and the Rams and Cardinals are not going to be easy but they can both be beaten if the Dolphins play like they have the last two weeks. Nothing at this point is impossible but Ryan Fitzpatrick needs to keep playing with the current consistency and limit the number of mistakes.
It may seem unlikely but heading into the bye week, this is something to start thinking about sooner rather than later.