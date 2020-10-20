You would think the Dolphins signed God with the Tua Tagovailoa reactions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a new starting quarterback and fans are going nuts over it.
It has been only six weeks and if you thought that final series on Sunday was exciting, you are in for a big surprise come Tua Tagovailoa’s next game.
To say that most fans of the Miami Dolphins are jumping up and down today, you don’t have to look far on social media to see it. “Tua talk” has dominated the conversation today. You would think the Dolphins just made a deal with God himself.
I get it, Tagovailoa is exciting. On Sunday, his taking the field was cool to watch. It was fun and when he completed his first two passes, his only two passes, my immediate thought was “here we go!”. Little did I know, or anyone else, that series would lead to a lot more.
Now, fans are going nuts!
It takes some creativity for certain to get the president and presidential hopefuls involved, someone has some talent for sure.
Needless to say, this has pretty much been the sentiment since the news came earlier today that Tua Tagovailoa would be the starter. At least we can’t say he has never thrown a single pass in the NFL.
The Dolphins have 11 days for Tua to get up to speed and we also have to imagine that the coaching staff believes that it is time for him to take over the reins but at the same time, is it too soon? Don’t ask anyone on social media because the fans have been rabid for Tua since week one.
After seeing Joe Burrow find statistical success and then Justin Herbert finds similar success, Tua fans have been waiting impatiently. Now only one quarterback drafted in round one is not starting. Taken by the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Rose remains on the bench. It’s not likely to change given the fact he is behind Aaron Rodgers.
The Tua hype has been building for a while but now, it is cranking up and going into high gear and it’s only going to get higher as the next week and a half passes by.