Miami Dolphins offensive weapons power rankings
By Pablo Rosero
Following another convincing win, the Miami Dolphins offense is starting to pick up steam as a new era begins.
The Miami Dolphins shout out the pitiful New York Jets 24-0 last Sunday in a game that will most likely mark the end of the shockingly exciting Ryan Fitzpatrick era. This era comes to an end as another is set to take place, the Tua Tagovailoa era.
On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the Tagovailoa will start following the Dolphins week 7 bye and face off against the Los Angeles Rams in week 8.
Over the past two weeks, the Dolphins offensive players came to play scoring a total of 67 points.
With the bye week ahead, here are the top-five Dolphins offensive skill players that Tagovailoa will look to lean on for the remainder of the season.
1. RB Myles Gaskin
Week 6 stats: 18 carries, 91 yards, 4 catches, 35 yards
Gaskin has been given more work weekly and his production continues to improve. With a rookie QB now taking over, Gaskin should see an uptick in targets per game and potentially more running work. Gaskin should continue his rise as the Dolphins top back and a more than viable fantasy option.
2. WR Devante Parker
Week 6 stats: 8 targets, 3 catches, 35 yards
Parker had a tough week, but game flow did not work much in his favor. As he was with Fitzpatrick, Parker will continue to be the top wideout for Tagovailoa and should maintain a solid stream of targets going forward.
3. K Jason Sanders
Week 6 stats: 3/3 extra points, 1/1 Field goals
Sanders continues his perfect start to the season and his reliability is the reason why he ranks this high. Having a kicker that will consistently get you points down the field is as important as solid position players.
4. TE Mike Gesicki
Week 6 stats: 2 targets, 0 catches
Gesicki had a tough week against the Jets while the Dolphins other TEs, Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe, both were able to get into the end zone. Gesicki still reminds a major part of the Dolphins offense and should continue to be a red zone threat.
5. WR Preston Williams
Week 6 stats: 3 targets, 2 catches, 18 yards
After a 100 yard performance the past week against the San Francisco 49ers, Williams took a step back in a game where the Dolphins constantly had short field position. It’ll be interesting to see what his role will be going forward, but he should see deep balls come his way.