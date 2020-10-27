Miami Dolphins wide receivers ranked best to worst so far
The Miami Dolphins wide receiver corp is lacking both talent and depth.
Compiling rankings for the Miami Dolphins was both an easy task and, quite frankly, a little depressing.
There is a clear order of importance to this receiving corp but it’s also quite bereft of talent. In fact, there are currently only five receivers on the active 53 man roster.
Easily the best, and most accomplished, wide receiver on the roster. Parker is coming off a career year in 2019 that saw him catch 72 balls for 1202 yards and 9 touchdowns. While he also leads the team in receptions and receiving yards this season, Parker is back to struggling weekly with injuries (although he has yet to miss a game) and has put up only one game of more than 100 yards receiving. It will be interesting to see how the insertion of rookie Tua Tagovailoa into the lineup will impact Parker the final 10 games of the season.
Williams showed promise in his rookie season; catching 52 passes for 570 yards and 5 touchdowns in 8 games last season. Coming into 2020 a lot was expected of Williams but, so far, he has been a little disappointing/inconsistent. Williams showed out versus San Francisco (4 catches for 106 yards) but hasn’t topped two receptions or 41 yards receiving in any of the other five games he has played in. Maybe he will have a better connection with Tua.
3. Jakeem Grant
As a receiver, Grant has basically been an ‘afterthought’ since his Achilles tear in week 10 of the 2018 season. Where Grant has continued to make an impact in the kick return game. He has returned a kickoff for 100+ yards each of the past two seasons. Overall, though, his number three ranking is mostly a sign of how thin the Dolphins are at the wide receiver position right now.
4. Isaiah Ford
Ford continues to hold a ‘cherished’ place in the coaching staff’s hearts but for what reason only they can tell you. Mainly used as a third-down receiver, Ford has zero touchdown catches and has never topped 100 yards receiving in his three year NFL career. Could he be more successful with increased touches? Possibly, but he’s little more than a third down, possession receiver on a team in desperate need of some big-play potential.
5. Mack Hollins
With 22 offensive snaps in six games with the Dolphins this year, Hollins’ fifth-place ranking is due to him being the last receiver on the roster. Mostly a special teams player, Hollins has one tackle so far this season.
6. Antonio Callaway (Reserved/Suspended by Commissioner)
With multiple suspensions for violating the NFL “substance abuse policy”, Callaway is currently eligible to return for the Dolphins against the Arizona Cardinals in two weeks; if he can stay clean. If he does return, Callaway could become one of the Dolphins’ top receivers. He has excellent ‘run-after-catch’ ability and would fit in nicely running slants and crossing routes; making Tua’s NFL transition a little easier. Whether Callaway flourishes with the Dolphins or fails to make it to week 17 will depend on if he impresses the coaching staff and whether he can, as Stephen A. Smith says, “stay off the weeeeeed”!
BONUS ranking
7 and 8. Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson (Opt-Out/Covid-19)
Like fellow wide-out Isaiah Ford, Hurns seems to mean more to the coaching staff than his stats would indicate. His best game as a Dolphin was week 13 of last year when he caught 5 balls for 68 yards. His mediocre production didn’t stop the team from signing him to a two-year/$7M contract a mere four months after he signed for 1-yr/$2.5M.
As for Wilson, I’d compare him to Jakeem Grant. He looked like a great signing in 2018 when he torched the Jets and Bears for a combined 8 catches, 129 yards, and 3 touchdowns. However, he went down with a hip injury in week 7 and hasn’t been the same player since. There was talk about the Dolphins potentially cutting Wilson before a May 5th contract restructure cut his salary from $9.5M to $3M.
I wouldn’t be surprised if neither, one, or both were back in 2021 but their return won’t ‘move the needle’ regarding the Dolphins need to infuse some major talent into the team this offseason.