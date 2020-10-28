Miami Dolphins lock down Adam Shaheen for next two years
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have liked what Adam Shaheen has done so they extended him.
It was reported this morning by Adam Schefter that Adam Shaheen will receive a contract extension through 2022 from the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins are making Adam Shaheen a lot more wealthy today giving him a deal that could potentially reach into the $7.8 million range if he meets the incentives. Shaheen has been a good tight-end for the Dolphins and a nice compliment to Mike Gesicki.
Shaheen spent his first three NFL seasons with the Bears after being drafted in the 2nd round of the 2017 draft. The Dolphins traded for Shaheen sending a conditional 7th round pick in 2021 to the Bears for him. In his career, Shaheen has 12 total touchdowns with two of them coming this year with Miami.
Shaheen is seeing more playing opportunities in the system run by Chan Gailey. Opposing teams are making a point to cover Mike Gesicki and that is giving Shaheen more touches, and he has taken advantage of it. He has five receptions which may not seem like a lot but his blocking skills are improving as well and that can’t be discounted.
The Dolphins have three TEs on their roster right now, the two above and Durham Smythe who is quietly having a decent season as well. The Dolphins also have Chris Myarick on the practice squad. Miami’s tight end unit is starting to develop and maybe they have finally solved the issues that have plagued the position for almost a decade.
The Dolphins should see increased production from the position in the next couple of weeks as Tua Tagovailoa takes over at quarterback. As he adjusts, the tight end outlet in the passing game could be something that flourishes.