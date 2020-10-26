Ranking the 2020 Miami Dolphins practice squad players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins practice squad is waiting, likely impatiently to get on the field in 2020.
When it comes to ranking players, we tend to start and end with guys that are on the roster playing so the Miami Dolphins PS players get igored.
Over the next two days we are going to rank each Dolphins player by unit and then look at how the roster shapes up entirely. To kick it off we begin with the guys who do a lot of work but get little attention until they are no longer on the unit. That would be the practice squad.
The Dolphins have 17 players on their practice squad roster and there is continual flow with this group as some may migrate to the active 53 while others will be signed by another team or released. By the time the weekend rolls around, one or two of these guys may not be on it. Still, we want to show them some love for the public neglect they tend to endure while running the scout teams. Here is our rankings.
Cordrea Tankersley – Tankersley was previously with the Dolphins and a former draft pick but he couldn’t get on the field and he couldn’t stay healthy. He has starting experience and adds depth to a position that has good quality depth. He is an insurance policy but has the experience to jump on to the active 53. He has the most experience of any other PS player with three seasons.
Tae Hayes – Another CB, you could argue that Hayes fits better in the scheme that is being run in Miami. He has been on that field and while he is inconsistent, he continues to show growth and that is a big reason he is on the PS.
Chris Myarick – In our 53 man roster predictions, we had Myarick making the team or at least on the low end bubble. There is a lot of good in his game as he grows and develops we will see more of it. He is another player that could jump in immediately and not be lost.
Tyshun Render – We move to DE and a rookie. Render has a lot of upside potential but is still quite raw but if he can put it together and listen to the coaches, he could develop into a 53 rostered player to add depth and see playing time.
Kirk Merrit – Merrit slid through the initial waivers after final roster cuts to 53. He practiced well and some thought he had a shot at the 53 roster. He didn’t but he did slide through. The Dolphins view him as a high talent level prospect sort of the same way they initially viewed Isaiah Ford. If he can stick around Miami he could eventually get a shot.
Tyler Gauthier – The Dolphins only PS center might eventually add depth to the offensive line but he needs to get more reps in and it will take some time. He has the tools to be serviceable but we really need to see what he can do in real game situations. It would have been nice to see him in pre-season.
Benito Jones – The undrafted rookie DT was expected to go on day three of the draft but he wasn’t taken. There is a lot of upside and potential but he has a lot of work to do to get there. Getting reps with the scout team should help.
Jonathan Hubbard – Hubbard is an offensive lineman that has shown promise as a rookie but like the others, lack of pre-season game hurt his opportunity for game reps.
Matt Cole – Cole has a long way to go to break into the Dolphins WR group and frankly, I would be surprised if he ever did but he has talent and if he can stick it out and learn maybe he will get a shot down the road.
Durval Queiroz Neto – The Brazillian “exchange student” is in his second season with the Dolphins. He is part of the NFL’s foreign player program and doesn’t count as a PS spot for the Dolphins. He is learning to play the game the way we do here but he was very good in Brazil and should continue to develop.
The remaining players are all about the same and little separates them from the names mentioned above. They all have potential or they wouldn’t be here but they face long odds to getting on the Dolphins 53 man roster and longer odds to be active on gameday. Still they are on the field learning and if they can develop the right way, who knows what will happen down the road.