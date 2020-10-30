Miami Dolphins could make a move in the AFC East come November
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in a position to make some big moves in the AFC East come November.
Tua Tagovailoa will be the major key to what happens over the course of November as the Miami Dolphins position themselves in the AFC East for a run.
The AFC East is not officially up for grabs but it is getting to that point. The division is transitioning and while we can be pretty certain that the Patriots have finally taken the plummet from their perch, the Bills are rising but are they as good as some believe?
Here is a look at what we can expect over the course of November in the AFC East and why Tua Tagovailoa will be a big factor in what happens within the division.
Miami Dolphins: Rams, @Arizona, LA Chargers, @Denver, @NYJ
The Dolphins have winnable but albeit tough games ahead. The Rams and Cardinals are playing good football right now but the Chargers offense is looking really good with Justin Herbert at QB. The Broncos can be a bit inconsistent so it really depends on what day the Dolphins catch them. As for the Jets, well it will be more interesting to see if the Jets are still winless and if Adam Gase still has a job.
Buffalo Bills: Patriots, Seattle, @Arizona, BYE, LAC
The Bills hold the top spot in the AFC East right now but it is a slim lead and with their bye week coming next month, the Dolphins will have a shot to pick up that game. The Bills are 5-2 with a two-game lead in the division as we enter the first weekend of November.
New England Patriots: @Bills, @NYJ, Baltimore, @Houston, Arizona
There is a lot of things going on right now in New England and they are not good. Cam Newton is an absolute mess as defenses have figured out how to stop his threat of running. They have no quality receivers at all and may have lost Julien Edelman for an extended period with a knee injury. Add to all that the fact their defense is having a lot of problems as well and the next month isn’t looking good for the Patriots, unless you are counting wins/losses and the Trevor Lawrence chase.
New York Jets: @Kansas City, Patriots, BYE, @LAC, Miami
As long as the Jets are in the East, three teams will not place in the bottom. The Jets are all kinds of bad this year and the only surprise is that Adam Gase still has a job. November isn’t going to be kind to the Jets either as it kicks off with the Chiefs who may very well post 70 points against them. Oddly enough, the Patriots game looks to be interesting because would it surprise anyone to see NE tank to get below the Patriots in the draft order? They won’t but would it surprise you?
Overall
This next month will feature a total of three inter-division games and five total weekends with both the Jets and Bills getting their bye weeks.
Any chance the Dolphins have will be dependent on what Tagovailoa will do in his first month as a starter. He will have plenty of opportunities and if he can stay healthy, we hate to have to repeat that, he will have a chance to show marked improvement. The Rams offer the toughest defense of the next five games and if he can sneak out a win on Sunday against them, his confidence may carry him through.
This is not quite Miami’s division to win just yet but if Tagovailoa can lead this offense, reduce his rookie mistakes, and get the ball in the endzone, this could be a dangerous team when the month of November ends.