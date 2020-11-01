Miami Dolphins fans rejoice as Tua Tagovailoa starts his first game today
By Brian Miller
It’s Tua Time! Today is the first start for the Miami Dolphins young franchise QB hopeful Tua Tagovailoa and fans are going crazy.
Social media has been rocking a countdown to today since Tua was named the starting quarterback over a week ago. It has continued to build as today’s game got closer. On Saturday, @Ian693 or better known as Big E on social media, posted his “Twas the Night Before Tua” video with the help of many Miami Dolphins fans, writers, and even a player.
The mood of the video shows just how rabid the Dolphins fan base has grown when it comes to Tua. But what can we expect from him today in his first start? Will he show immediately that he is the franchises future star or will have to wait for him to develop into what everyone believes he will be?
For starters, the Dolphins face a very good Rams defensive unit that is good in coverage and very good at getting pressure on the quarterback. Aaron Donald is second in the league in sacks with eight and has to be excited at the prospect of getting more today on the young signal-caller.
Various polls are on social media from how many touchdowns will the throw today, one even has only two answers, four or five. The 13,000 fans in the stadium are going to be loud today for certain when he takes the field.
There hasn’t been this much excitement over a player since Dan Marino was on the field and it isn’t even close. There is more excitment around Tua playing today than the last two Dolphins appearances in the post-season.
We can’t be certain what today will hold for the rookie but know this, if by some miracle of the football Gods he pulls out a big win today, the blood in the water is going to be crazy leading up to next week and the weeks after.
In reality, we shouldn’t expect too much. He is afterall, a rookie and rookies tend to struggle early. There is a lot to learn from being on the field and not just watching it on film. No matter how many practices a player can get or reps with a first team unit, the speed at this level is crazy fast and nothing can slow it down but experience. Today, Tua is going to get a lot of experience.
I expect Tua to struggle today honestly. I don’t think he throws for 300 yards unless Miami is on their heals all day long and forced to do so. I think the Dolphins keep it simple for him and I expect at least two interceptions. As for TD’s, he should get two of them if he can move the offense and I would venture to guess that a TE or a RB will be the recipient of his first one.
Outside of that, I expect him to be learning what the game at this level is and I expect him to take his fair share of hits as well. It is going to be an exciting day not matter what and next will be as well. The enthusiasm around Tua is justified but it should be tempered for the immediate future.