Miami Dolphins acquire DeAndre Washington from the Chiefs
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins added DeAndre Washington to the roster today in a trade with K.C.
DeAndre Washington joins a weak Dolphins running back unit as the Miami Dolphins make a late trade to add depth to the unit.
The Kansas City Chiefs were loaded at running back and after they added LeVeon Bell to the unit, someone had to go. That someone was DeAndre Washington and he is not a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Drafted in the 5th round of the 2016 draft by the Oakland Raiders, Washington signed a free agent contract with the Chiefs this past off-season but he ended up sliding to the back of the crowded RB room.
Washington has started five games in his career and is a viable option in both the run game and the passing game. He has 1,127 yards rushing with 7 touchdowns in this career and has added an additional 615 yards on 89 receptions and one touchdown through the air.
The Dolphins have been trying to find the right piece to feature in their offense. Myles Gaskin has been o.k. but far from great. Jordan Howard was a wasted free agent signing and has been a healthy scratch the last three weeks. Matt Breida isn’t an every down back and has been used sparingly as well.
Washington will not be able to join the Dolphins immediately due to league safety measures to prohibit the spread of COVID. He will be eligible to play a week from Sunday. Washington should find opportunities with the Dolphins given the lack of depth and the need for help.
Earlier the Dolphins traded WR Isaiah Ford to the Patriots for a 2022 7th round pick. The details of the Washington trade isn’t known just yet but it is likely for a late round draft pick as well.