COVID comes to Miami Dolphins as assistant coach tests positive
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have done well so far in 2020 to stay away from COVID, until now.
With a game coming up quickly, the Miami Dolphins are facing a COVID situation after a coach tests positive according to a report.
The Dolphins are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinal on Sunday in Phoenix and for now, that has not changed. For now, the situation in Miami is not fully known but Tim Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported that an assistant coach has tested positive.
As the report says, the Dolphins will conduct a walkthrough this afternoon and the players will almost certainly be tested as they get to the facility if they haven’t already started getting tested. The assistant coach isn’t named and there is no reason to speculate as to who that coach could be.
The Dolphins have done very well in keeping distances between the staff and the players and Brian Flores has said repeatedly through the season that the team is taking a lot of precautions daily.
The Dolphins released this statement on social media confirming the earlier reports.
This news isn’t ideal but we all knew that at some point this would happen. In fact, given the issues that Miami had earlier in the year, it’s surprising that it didn’t happen sooner.
So far there are no reports of players testing positive so now we wait but if anyone does, it shouldn’t take too long for that information to reach the media and thus the fanbase
Miami is on a three-game winning streak and has held 14 point leads or more in all three of those games. Their defense has been outstanding and leads the league in points allowed. This week they face a rising and tough Cardinals team led by 2019 first overall draft pick Kyler Murray.