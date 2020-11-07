Miami Dolphins need Jordan Howard this week as RB unit takes a hit
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins need Jordan Howard this week as the RB unit takes a hit.
The Miami Dolphins are going to likely need Jordan Howard this Sunday and if they play him, he needs to shine against the Cardinals.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins running back unit is going to be very thin. Jordan Howard has been sitting out the last three weeks as a healthy scratch. Now, the Dolphins need him.
Myles Gaskin will miss the next several weeks of football with a strained MCL injury. Matt Breida is out this weekend due to a hamstring injury and earlier today, Lynn Bowden, Jr. was placed on the COVID-19 IR list.
This leaves Patrick Laird, Jordan Howard, Malcolm Perry , and Salvon Ahmed. DeAndre Washington who was traded for at the NFL deadline is not eligible to play for Miami this weekend due to COVID quarantine.
If we look at this from a production standpoint, Perry is not an option to run the ball right now. He is capable of playing running back but he won’t be an every-down option but should some rotation there on Sunday. Ahmed is another rookie who has no experience so while we may see him on Sunday, he won’t be featured. That leaves Laird and Howard.
Howard is the best option for Miami but he has not been productive this season when he was in the game and that creates a problem for the Dolphins. Do they put a player on the field who hasn’t been giving everything he has to the team or do they roll with Laird is more of a receiving threat than a running one?
Chances are we are going to see a heavy dose of both throughout the game but more likely we will see more of a quick passing game plan with Tua Tagovailoa. The Cardinals have won all but two games this year and are playing far better than last year. It is going to be a very interesting game plan on Sunday.