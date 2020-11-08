Three keys to a Miami Dolphins victory against the Cardinals
How do the Dolphins take down the high flying Cardinals?
The Miami Dolphins are officially streaking! After taking down the Los Angeles Rams 28-17, the Dolphins are 4-3, and on a three game win streak. Miami put on a defensive and special teams clinic on Sunday. Jakeem Grant took a punt to the house and had multiple very impressive returns. Andrew Van Ginkel contributed an electric scoop and score, and the rest of the defense took the ball away three more times. Offensively, the team struggled to get anything going, but are looking to improve in game two with Tua Tagovailoa. What must the Dolphins do to slow down the red hot Cardinals?
Dominate in the trenches
The Miami Dolphins have a monster sized advantage in the trenches against Arizona. The Cardinals offensive line, while improved from a year ago, is still not anywhere near where it needs to be. Christian Wilkins, Raekwon Davis, Emmanuel Ogbah and the rest of this Dolphins front should be able to get after Kyler Murray. On the offensive side, the physicality of the Dolphins offensive line should be a huge factor in this game. The Cardinals, without future Hall of Famer Chandler Jones, will have a hard time rushing the passer. The Dolphins offensive line has shown some incredible improvement in 2020. This week against the Cardinals, they have an opportunity to make a statement. Rookie Austin Jackson is potentially returning, and the Dolphins have not yet announced what the starting unit will look like.
Open up the playbook
Offensive coordinator Chan Gailey did not call his best game on Sunday. The playbook was limited, which was understandable given it was Tua Tagovailoa’s first start. Now it’s game two and he has his first game (and first win for all of you who will hate him no matter what he does) under his belt. His nerves were on full display early in the game, leading to some inaccurate passes and a fumble. As the game went on, he calmed down and showed some flashes. He had a couple passes that were dropped (Gee, I wonder if he would have more chemistry with his receivers had he not been splitting reps with Josh Rosen? Who possibly could have foreseen this?) and went through his progressions well as he got more snaps. Handicapping the offense will only limit his development and hold back the team. He’s a talented kid and he can really throw the football. Let him cook, Chan!
Move Eric Rowe
Dolphins safety Eric Rowe, also known as the tight end eraser, has had a great season through seven games. He has erased talented tight ends such as George Kittle and Gerald Everett. The Cardinals do not really have a weapon at tight end. On top of that, they run 10-personnel more than any team in the NFL. At this point in his career, future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald is more like a small tight end or “Big Slot” anyway. Eric Rowe should absolutely be manning him up, under the impression that Byron Jones will cover DeAndre Hopkins and Xavien Howard will be matched up with Christian Kirk. Rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene is not ready to play heavy snaps in a game like this. Nik Needham’s penalty problems would be magnified if he were to be matched up with a legend like Larry Fitzgerald.