Salvon Ahmed creates a stir among the Miami Dolphins faithful
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins on Sunday had to turn to an undrafted rookie running back and Salvon Ahmed impressed.
When the Miami Dolphins lost Myles Gaskin for a few weeks, it wasn’t clear where they would turn but now we know Salvon Ahmed is the answer.
Ahmed went undrafted out of Washington and was claimed off waivers earlier this season by the Dolphins. A practice squad body, the Dolphins probably weren’t expecting to use him this year. Then Gaskin got hurt and the ineffective play of Jordan Howard, which moved Matt Breida up opened an opportunity for Ahmed.
Heading into last weekend’s game, Breida was scratched with a hamstring injury and suddenly the Dolphins were anemic at running back. Miami opened with Howard but Howard continued to show why he was a big mistake for Miami. Despite a goalline touchdown, Howard couldn’t generate much yardage throughout the game although he made a nice run on the final Dolphins drive to set up a first down attempt.
Miami didn’t have much choice but to bring along Ahmed and we can be clear about one thing, he was impressive. Not in the form of stats where he simply didn’t post great numbers, it was how he ran the ball and that has fans wondering why he didn’t get more carries and will he get more this week?
Ahmed had seven carries for 38 yards which equates to just over 5 yards per carry. That is not bad running at all. He played with conviction. There was no hesitation in his running. He saw the hole and hit the hole and took the ball upfield.
The rookie runner showed quick feet and good vision at the line of scrimmage and his quickness with the ball was also impressive. Some wonder if he may not be a bit better than Gaskin or at least a little more rounded.
It was a very small sample size last Sunday but it was a good sample nonetheless. Now with a week to get ready for the Chargers, we should see more opportunities for the young ball carrier and maybe he can carve out a surprise role with the team.