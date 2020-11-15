Another inactive designation for Miami Dolphins RB Jordan Howard
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will leave Jordan Howard off the field on Sunday as they list him inactive again.
Sometimes you just have to cut bait and it might be time to do just that with Jordan Howard. Today, Howard will once again be a healthy scratch for the fourth time in five weeks. Even with Myles Gaskin on IR and Matt Breida inactive, Howard still can’t crack the roster.
It is safe to say that Howard was a financially costly mistake by the Dolphins who probably should have drafted a running back early in the draft instead of thinking they could get by with Howard.
Matt Breida will miss his second weekend of football with a hamstring injury and that sets up undrafted rookie running back Salvon Ahmed for another start this afternoon. Last week Ahmed played with a lot of quickness and speed despite his stats not showing the work he did.
Today, the Dolphins will operate with Ahmed, Patrick Laird, and DeAndre Washington whom the Dolphins traded for at the league deadline. He was previously with the Chiefs.
Joining Breida and Howard on the inactive list is OT Adam Pankey, WR Lynn Bowden, Jr., and FB Chandler Cox.
Bowden is a bit of surprise inactive as well. I haven’t been able to find out whether he is dealing with an injury or illness but if he is a healthy scratch that is interesting. Miami is going to look very odd at running back where there isn’t a ton of experience but this could make for an interesting game plan by Chan Gailey.