Miami Dolphins will get a chilly welcome in Denver but it could be worse
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins will get a chilly welcome in Denver but it could be worse.
The Miami Dolphins will not play until later this afternoon and that is a good thing considering they are playing the Broncos in Denver.
As Dolphins fans, nothing is more frustrating than having a visiting team from the north get the benefit of a 4:00 kick-off. 1:00 games are brutal for visiting teams. From the humidy to the direct sunlight through three and a half quarters on the opposing bench, Miami’s weather is a nice homefield advantage.
Today, the Dolphins don’t get the benefit of playing a 4:00 game where the weather changes to make it a little easier. Instead, they get to play a 2:00 game where the weather will be at its best for the day.
Playing at 1:00 or 2:00 is much better for teams playing in colder weather cities. In Denver, today’s weather will be at its best from 1:00 to 4:00. With kickoff at 2:00 the temperature will be 48*, the highest for the day. By 5:00, when the game should be winding down, the temperature will have only fallen a few degrees to 45*.
It may seem odd for us to wrap our brain around the time difference but while we are watching the sun go down on the east coast, the MTN and PAC time zones will be enjoying the last of the day but in the MTN time zone they will enjoy dipping temps as well.
From 5:00 pm local time, the temperature will fall from 45* to 37* over four hours. So 48* isn’t all that bad.
The good news is there is no precipitation in the forecast so no snow. Winds will not be a factor. 4-5 mph winds are expected throughout the day. Considering the time of year and location, the Dolphins are getting a great day to play in Denver.