Miami Dolphins have owned Sam Darnold, the QB they face on Sunday
By Brian Miller
The New York Jets will have starting QB Sam Darnold back on the field against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday as they look for their first win.
While Miami Dolphins fans wait word on the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who has missed work this week in practice, they now know who they will face defensively against the Jets. It has been announced that the Jets will indeed be sitting Joe Flacco for Darnold.
Miami faced Flacco in the first game between the two clubs as Darnold spent weeks on the injured list. Now he is healthy enough to return to the lineup but the question is does it really matter?
The Jets think it does and Darnold is at least for now, still the future of the franchise. That is likely to change at the end of the season should the Jets finish with the worst record and select first in the NFL Draft.
This season, Darnold has missed weeks five and six with a shoulder injury. He then missed weeks 9, 10, and 11 with a shoulder injury. The Jets also have gotten most of their receivers back over the last couple of weeks as well.
Miami has faced Darnold four times in his young career and have won 3 of those contests. Darnold has thrown 155 passes against the Dolphins in his career and completed 93 of those attempts. Miami has done a very good job at keeping Darnold off balance. He has four touchdowns total, has lost two fumbles, been sacked 11 times, and intercepted eight times total.
This week, he is going to face a Dolphins defense that may be playing its best football since Darnold first came into the league. The Dolphins have been very good at disguising their blitzes and Xavien Howard is having a stellar season that has him leading the league in interceptions.
Needless to say, Darnold is going to have to have a very consistent game against Miami to win the offensive game. Defensively for the Jets, it’s about stopping and rattling the Dolphins young signal caller, Tua Tagovailoa.