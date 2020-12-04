6 potential free agents that the Miami Dolphins could look at in 2021
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are in the thick of the playoffs but needs on both sides of the ball remain.
For Miami Dolphins fans, the third and hopefully a final year of the all-out rebuild will begin with the start of free agency and Miami does have needs remaining.
On offense, the Dolphins need to add a top running back, another wide receiver or two, offensive lineman, and on defense, linebacker, defensive tackle, and edge rusher should be a priority.
Miami has nine draft picks heading towards the draft in April and four of those will come in the first two rounds but free agency is where the Dolphins have had problems getting impact players.
Last year the Dolphins did well adding Emmanuel Ogbah and Kyle Van Noy, they may have overspent on Byron Jones but he is still making an impact, unlike Matt Breida and the now long-gone Jordan Howard.
When the 2021 free agency period opens, hopefully, it won’t be like it was last year and teams can actually meet with players, these five potential free agents could help the Miami Dolphins.
Allen Robinson could be a big addition for the Miami Dolphins.
The good: Robinson is 27 years old and that could be the ‘bad’ as well. Miami tends to look for younger players. Robinson is stuck with a horrible offense in Chicago but still manages great numbers when he is thrown to.
In Miami, he would give Tua Tagovailoa another big reliable target that he needs.
Robinson could be a top receiver in this league if he were on another team.
Dolphins need: Preston Williams is injured for the 2nd year in a row and while he plays well, he isn’t elite and isn’t showing that he will become elite anytime soon. He has consistency issues and the Dolphins need to find a more reliable receiver to place across the field from Parker.
The bad: Robinson is not going to come cheap and will likely want a contract north of Parker’s contract a year ago. Given his age and the salary requirements, Robinson may not be the fit Miami is looking for.