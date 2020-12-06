Tua Tagovailoa starting today? That’s what the rumor mills are saying
By Brian Miller
The rumor mills were hot with Tua Tagovailoa starting talk after a cryptic tweet.
On Saturday, a Facebook post began circulating on Twitter that Tua Tagovailoa would be starting against the Bengals on Sunday. Miami has said nothing yet.
Last week Miami started Ryan Fitzpatrick against the Jets as Tagovailoa recovered from a thumb injury, now, what was thought to maybe be a three-week absence might only be one. If you believe his agent.
The rumors began when the Dolphins opted not to keep Reid Sinnett on the active roster. That threw some fuel into the smoke pit but that also only meant that maybe Tua would be serving as the back up to Fitzpatrick. Good enough to play if he has to be not really needed against the Bengals.
Then, later in the day, Tua’s agent, Leigh Steinberg made a Facebook post that he was on his way to Miami to see Tua play. That immediately got the “Tua is going to start” talk flowing and that fuel that was tossed in the smoke, ignited and turned into flames. Later, Steinberg changed his post to “Seeing the Miami Dolphins play” but by then, the fire was raging across the Dolphins fan base.
The Dolphins have not named their starter today as of yet and there is no indication from the Dolphins or anyone inside, that Tagovailoa will indeed take first team snaps today. If Tua is healthy enough to start, then we will probably see him get some work in ahead of a big game next week against the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs. Again, he may be healthy enough to throw the ball but how many snaps can he take? That is a question that the coaches will need to answer.
Tagovailoa won his first three starts before dropping an ugly loss to Denver and injuring his thumb. The Bengals don’t pose the same kind of defensive threat to the Dolphins but Miami has to be focused on this game and not the tough schedule ahead. The Dolphins are pushing for a playoff spot and this game, as a result is a must win.