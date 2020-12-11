Dolphins: Should Solomon Kindley start at left guard going forward?
The Miami Dolphins are back to their winning ways after beating the lowly Cincinnati Bengals. While it may not have been pretty, being 8-4 with a rookie quarterback starting half the season is not something to overlook. However, it was another rookie, Solomon Kindley, that stole the show on Sunday.
Dolphins rookie guard Solomon Kindley has been starting at right guard, when healthy, since the first game of the season. He’s had his ups and downs but has been perhaps the best of the three rookie offensive linemen. He’s especially stout in the run game but has some trouble holding his blocks in pass protection.
On Sunday, Kindley moved back to left guard, his natural position. Big money free agent acquisition Ereck Flowers had to leave the game with an apparently serious ankle injury. The second he stepped into that spot, he became a better player than he had been all year. Frankly, he was better than Flowers had been at any point this season. With Flowers out for at least next week against the Chiefs, Kindley should be the left guard going forward.
There is a very good chance that the Dolphins decide to make Jesse Davis, who has been demoted to the second unit, the starting left guard. Putting Davis at the left guard spot prevents Miami from having two players playing different positions than they did last week. However, Kindley played left guard at Georgia and played much better there.
Going forward, if Flowers is unable to play, Kindley should be inserted as the starting left guard. Miami was much better in the run game with Kindley back to his normal position. Also, if Kindley proves to be a starting-caliber left guard, then the Dolphins have a great chance to have found three starting players on the offensive line in one draft class.