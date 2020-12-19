Miami Dolphins get healthy just in time for playoff push
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are getting healthier just in time for a playoff push.
After the injury bug made a visit to South Florida for vacation, it appears it may have now left town just in time for the Miami Dolphins playoff push.
Last week the Dolphins were decimated by injuries against the Kansas City Chiefs but don’t believe that the Chiefs beat Miami up. The players were not lost due to physicality by the Chiefs but instead bad luck and that stupid little bug that visited.
What looked to be bad news heading into this week has turned into good news as the Dolphins are getting healthy. Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker were full participants and Mike Gesicki was catching passes.
In all, nine players are listed as questionable for this week’s game according to Friday’s injury report but only Myles Gaskin was not participating as he remains in Covid protocols. Miami did get Salvon Ahmed out of a redshirt and he was cleared from the concussion protocol.
Miami has three games left on their schedule and all three will determine their playoff status. All three are not going to be easy games and this weekend, the Dolphins will face a New England team that for the first time in almost two decades will be playing the role of spoiler.
Having the team healthy will give the Dolphins more options for Tua Tagovailoa who has not had all of his weapons on hand in any single game. It will be interesting to see who is active come Sunday but for now, it’s good news that the Dolphins are getting healthy at the right time.