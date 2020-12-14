The Miami Dolphins injury bug needs to be sprayed
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have an injury bug problem and it stings.
Entering the game on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins were dealing with injuries and by the time the day was over, they were dealing with more.
Already short on running backs, the Dolphins entered Sunday without Myles Gaskin, Matt Breida, and Salvon Ahmed. Two had positive COVID testing and the other is injured. MIami had to roll with DeAndre Washington and Malcolm Perry along with Patrick Laird being used a play or two. If the running back situation is bad, the receivers politely asked them to hold their beer.
Already down Preston Williams who is on the IR, the Dolphins at least had their receiving group to pick up the slack but that dwindled as the game went on as well. Miami lost Jakeem Grant to an injury in the 2nd half. They lost DeVante Parker to an injury in the first half. Parker would not return to the game. Brian Flores said he will know more later in the week.
If that wasn’t enough, it appeared that tight-end Mike Gesicki suffered a major shoulder injury. He was taken off the field with the trainer holding his right arm stable. He walked off the field on his own but he may not return until the end of the season.
Miami finished the game down their top three receivers, their top three running backs, and their top tight end. We haven’t even said anything about the fact they have three rookies starting on the offensive line and were playing without their top left guard.
This is why Dolphins fans are not upset over the loss to K.C. The Chiefs are the Super Bowl defending champions and had it not been for a punt return for a touchdown, missed Jason Sanders field goal, and a safety, the game may have played out differently. The fact Miami was in a position to potentially make a big comeback is a testament to the preparation that Brian Flores gives them.
Hopefully, most of these injuries will not keep them off the field long. Miami is in the middle of the post-season change and face another tough three games ahead. Doing it shorthanded is hard enough, doing it with the roster depletion may not be possible.