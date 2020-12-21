Salvon Ahmed impresses as Miami Dolphins finally rush for over 100 yards
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins rushed for over 100 yards on Sunday for the first time this year.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins knocked the Patriots out of the playoff chase and rushed for over 100 yards for the first time this season.
Salvon Ahmed rushed for 122 yards on Sunday becoming the first Dolphins player in 2020 to eclipse the 100-yard mark. Matt Breida added over 80 yards on the day and as a team, the Dolphins ran it down the Patriots’ throat for a combined 250 yards total.
Naturally, some fans think that we don’t need a top running back now. With the NFL Draft closing in on just over four months away, having a running back run with such conviction has convinced some that it would be a waste to spend a high pick on a runner.
You can insert your own thoughtful or thoughtless emoji here.
Miami found success because the offensive line took it upon themselves to beat the Patriots in the trenches. Miami wore down the Patriots defense which has been tough against the run all year. Bill Belichick’s game plan was simple. Take away Tua Tagovailoa’s passing lanes and force him to beat the Patriots on the ground. He succeeded in keeping Tua mostly grounded all day but he failed in the other.
The Dolphins have found a very nice gem in Salvon Ahmed and there is no reason to believe Miami isn’t thrilled with the prospect of him. He is under contract through the 2021 season but the Dolphins still need to address the position. Myles Gaskin has looked good at times but the Dolphins need to be more physical in the run game and while that starts on the offensive line, it also carries over to the runners as well.
Miami would be smart to add a running back in the draft. They have four picks in the first two rounds and can afford to draft a top runner this year if the draft plays out the way it should. We are still months away and a lot will happen between now and then but for now, we should be thrilled to see the Dolphins’ run game finally look like a rushing attack because, on Sunday, they attacked.