By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins should look beyond JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to pursue a wide-receiver or two in free agency after the season but JuJu Smith-Schuster should not be.
On Monday night, Miami Dolphins fans got a great look at what they would get with Smith-Schuster. A speedy outside threat who lined up in the slot for the Steelers and couldn’t make plays. The Steelers lost their third game in a row when they lost to the Bengals last night but Schuster was hardly targeted.
Considering that my fantasy opponent needed six points in our playoff match-up and JSS was on his squad, I paid particularly close attention to him and frankly, I was not impressed.
What I saw was a player who was disengaged from his offense. If the play was designed the other way, he put no effort into his job. If the play was called for another receiver, JSS ran without any conviction. That doesn’t sell your route to the defense and as a result, he was a non-factor and it was clear that Ben Roethlisberger has little faith in the impending 2021 free agent.
The Dolphins have dipped into the Steeler’s well of receivers before when they signed Mike Wallace as free agency began. The deal, a 5-year $60 million contract, brought Wallace to Miami where he played well enough but wore out his welcome quickly. If there is one thing we have learned from the Steelers is that they will let problem receivers walk. Miami should stay away.
Smith-Schuster just didn’t sit well with me last night. He looked lazy on the field and uninterested and that goes against everything that Brian Flores is instilling in his players. There is no place for that and with the NFL Draft full of top prospects, the Dolphins should focus their attention on them instead.