Merry Xmas Miami Dolphins fans, there is a game tomorrow!
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not playing on Christmas day but we won’t have to wait long.
On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins will be playing for the first time in Las Vegas as they try and eliminate the Raiders from the playoff picture.
The playoffs are a tight race this year and the Dolphins can not afford to slip up. They did that against the Broncos and now, while they still control their own destiny, they have no room for error.
For the Raiders, Derek Carr was a full participant in practice and receiver Henry Ruggs was taken off the COVID IR list. For the Dolphins, Myles Gaskin was taken off the Covid list and he returned to practice.
The Dolphins still don’t know if several starters will be available on Saturday. The team leaves for Vegas this afternoon but will they have Mike Gesicki, DeVante Parker, Eric Flowers, or Clayton Fejedelem? That isn’t clear but we do know that Solomon Kindley will likely miss the trip.
The Dolphins are the Cinderella team of 2020. Entering the season, many believed that Miami would finish around 7-9 or at best 8-8 but they already sit at nine wins and have secured a winning season for the first time under Brian Flores.
It will be interesting to see how many votes, if any, Flores receives for NFL Coach of the Year. He has done a phenomenal job with the team he assembled and has them primed for a run at the playoffs but this Saturday is the most important game to date. When asked earlier this week about the post-season, Flores said that the Raiders are their playoff game. Indeed, they are.