One thing goes right for the Miami Dolphins in week 17
The Miami Dolphins got blown out and then watched their playoff hopes run away with the Colts beating Jacksonville.
A week after a miracle in Las Vegas kept the Miami Dolphins alive for a playoff spot, the final NFL weekend was almost nothing but bad news for Dolphins fans.
Miami entered the weekend with a grip on the 5th seed of the AFC playoff picture but they forgot to show up for the game and got obliterated 56-26 with all but 28 points coming from the Bills back-up players.
The game itself wasn’t enough to knock out the Dolphins but when the Ravens and Browns won, a miracle was needed again but the Jaguars couldn’t take down the Colts who advanced to the playoffs after Miami lost.
What did go right for Miami, however, was the Titans led by Ryan Tannehill kept the Texans from winning the 5th game and secured Miami a top 3 draft pick in April’s draft. Now, we get four months of speculation as to what the Dolphins will do with that pick.
Miami will also have their own 18th overall pick after their elimination from the postseason knocked them down below the ’20s. Miami also owns the 35th pick in the draft thanks to Houston and their own 2nd round pick as well.
The draft pick compensation at least helps soothe the loss in Buffalo but with the team winning ten games with this roster, the future looks pretty good if the Dolphins can hit on those first four draft picks. The jury, so to speak, is still out on last year’s class.