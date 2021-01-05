Fansided
5 realistic yet bold Miami Dolphins off-season predictions

Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates a third down stop during the first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) celebrates a third down stop during the first half against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports /
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 15: Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Tua Tagovailoa #1 during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) /

With every Miami Dolphins off-season, there are changes and some may be surprising.

The Miami Dolphins officially have begun their off-season and while we tend to get excited about free agency and the draft, what about players leaving?

Each year there is inevitably a release or a trade that shocks the fanbase. Two years ago we watched the Dolphins half-heartedly deny any trade involving Laremy Tunsil but he was sent packing to the Texans. Miami will get their final check in that trade, this year.

Will 2021 hold more trades or more surprise moves? Probably. The question is what will they be and will they make sense for the Dolphins? It’s too early to predict what free agents the Dolphins will attach themselves to this year because the season just ended and there is a lot of uncertainty within that market. When March finally rolls around we will have a clearer idea of who may or may not be available.

What we can look at is our own roster so with that being said, here are some moves that the Dolphins might make this year and whether those moves are good ones or bad ones.

