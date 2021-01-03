What’s next for the Miami Dolphins now that the season is over?
The Miami Dolphins watched their playoff hopes evaporate on Sunday.
With 10 wins on the year, the Miami Dolphins had an incredible run that lasted all the way into week 17 but it is now over.
With the loss today and wins by the Browns, Colts, and Ravens, Miami’s hard-fought season comes crashing down after a blowout loss, 56-26, to the Bills. So what is next for Miami?
Off-season evaluations will be made starting this week. Players will clean out their lockers and final meetings will happen. Then, the players will scatter until mini-camps and OTAs roll around later this year.
It is too soon to know what coaching changes will be made. Many fans want to see at least one change happen sooner rather than later and that is the firing of Chan Gailey. Flores won’t fire Gailey but it would not be surprising to hear him announce his retirement at some point.
Miami will have to start making decisions on impending free agents and contract restructures which will all be a part of the evaluation process that will start this week.
Dolphins fans are undoubtedly disappointed in the outcome of the final weekend of football but there is a lot of reasons to build hope for the coming years. The Dolphins have a young quarterback that should get some big-time talent infusion on offense this year.
This may be what has been lacking the most for the Dolphins during the 2020 season. Tagovailoa’s top receiver options have been guys like Mack Hollins, Isaiah Ford, Lynn Bowden, Jr., and Jakeem Grant. Of those, Grant is the only one with a lot of experience.
Tua never really got on the same page with DeVante Parker and Parker missed two of the Dolphins’ final three games. That too should change with a full off-season of workouts.
Hopefully, the Dolphins will address their offensive problems through free agency and the draft but for now, we can only wait for those dates to come and look back on 2020 knowing that Flores turned around a franchise a lot quicker than anticipated and unlike attempts in the past by Tony Sparano and Adam Gase, this team looks like they have made the changes, the right way.