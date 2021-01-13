Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores need to find innovative OC
The Miami Dolphins need to find an innovative offensive coordinator.
When the Miami Dolphins and Brian Flores begin interviewing candidates for the offensive coordinator position, innovation should be the focus.
Chad O’Shea was tentative in his approach in 2019 but while his offense started to produce later in the year, it was too late to save his job. Chan Gailey on the other hand was hot so long as Ryan Fitzpatrick was running the offense. With Tua Tagovailoa, Gailey got too conservative. Now, he too is out as the Dolphins OC.
The Dolphins will have their 3rd OC in as many years under Brian Flores and that can’t make him happy. For all the things he is doing right on the field, he needs to do better at this coaching position. When he sits down to interview, he needs to find a young mind that can take advantage of the strengths of Tua Tagovailoa.
Miami needs to be creative. They need to do a better job of motioning their skill players to create match-up opportunities. They need to run plays that advance the ball further than a couple of yards or beyond the first down marker. Too often, the Dolphins are running plays that expect the player to advance the ball past the markers.
While talent on offense is an issue, it is expected to be addressed this year but if they don’t have an OC that can use that talent, it really won’t matter.
Flores has taken a bad defense and made it almost NFL elite and by the end of next season I would expect them to take yet another leap forward. We need to see that same energy and drive on the offensive side of the ball.
Personally, I want a killer mind behind my offense. I want a take-no-prisoner attack that successful teams use. I don’t want a 17 point lead at the half turning into a clock killing mindset in the second half. I want an OC that keeps the offense moving and scoring more points so the other team can’t come back. I want those old Patriot offenses, the Chiefs offense, the Bills offense. Those offensive systems that can score at will.
It takes players to do that. Miami has the QB or so we believe. They will add the talent this off-season but they need that offensive mind that will make it a reality. That can design the plays and coach the players. Will we get it? Don’t know. Who are those coaches? Don’t know that either. That’s up to Flores to find and the rest of us to speculate on.