Miami Dolphins to start interviewing for OC position this week
The Miami Dolphins OC search will begin this week.
With Chan Gailey out as the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator, the team needs to hire a new man to run the offense and it should be soon.
According to a report from the Miami Herald, the Dolphins will begin interviews this week. Miami tends to work pretty quickly so we should get an idea of who the frontrunner will be the end of the week and a hire should come as early as next week.
Miami needs to have an OC in place if they want to take that coach to the Senior Bowl with the rest of the staff.
So far, there hasn’t been much talk of who may replace Gailey or what kind of offense Brian Flores is looking for. Several names have been floated as potential additions given their recent firings and offensive background. They include Bill O’Brien, Pep Hamilton, and Anthony Lynn but George Godsey who currently is the Dolphins TE coach could be promoted from within.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Whomever gets the job will need to build an offensive attack around Tua Tagovailoa that highlights his strengths. Last year, Gailey struggled to get Tua into a rhythm until the 2nd half when his offense went more uptempo.
The Dolphins are expected to add offensive talent in free agency and the draft. The next OC should have much more talent available to him for the 2021 season.
The Herald, via Adam Beasley is also reporting that Bill O’Brien may be out of the mix as he will be interviewing to take over for Steve Sarkisian who is leaving Alabama as their OC. O’Brien could join the Crimson Tide later this week.