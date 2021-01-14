Miami Dolphins OC search includes Tony Elliott of Clemson
The Miami Dolphins are interviewing now for their OC vacancy and Tony Elliott is on the list.
If everything goes well, the Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator within the week and maybe, they land Tony Elliott of Clemson.
It would be a very good addition to the offensive coaching roster should Brian Flores hire Elliott. At 41, Elliott has a lot of coaching experience and comes from one of the nation’s best colleges, Clemson. He has helped make Trevor Lawrence a household name and could do wonders with Tua Tagovailao.
Elliott is a former Clemson WR and has been coaching since 2006 when he was the South Carolina State WR coach. He joined Clemson in 2011 coaching running backs. The downside, he has only one season of OC experience and that was last year.
While Elliott is a good coach, his inexperience in the role may hurt his chances of getting the job. He isn’t the only candidate, however.
It has been reported that the Dolphins have interviews set up with Pep Hamilton who coached Justin Herbert last season for the Chargers as the team’s QB coach. He last served as an OC from 2013 to 2015 for the Indianapolis Colts. He has served as an assistant head coach with the Browns and worked with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan.
Another young candidate that has been hearing his name in NFL circles the last few years is 49’ers run game coordinator, Mike McDaniel. McDaniel is a coach on the rise and would be another solid option to take over the Dolphins’ offense. He has been coaching since 2005 when he joined the Broncos as an intern. He served as an offensive assistant with the Texans from 2006-2008.
McDaniel has coached WR’s as well but he has never held the job as an OC. Like Elliot, his inexperience at the position could be a problem but his youth could be enticing. McDaniel is only 37 years old.
Miami will also look internally as they will interview TE/QB coach George Godfrey and RB coach Eric Studesville. Steelers QB coach Matt Canada is also on the interview list according to Cameron Wolfe.