Miami Dolphins will face tough competition for OC if not hired soon
The Miami Dolphins will face a tough competition for their next offensive coordinator as head coaches are hired around the NFL. Brian Flores may not want to wait too long.
Already we are seeing head coaching vacancies in the NFL get filled. Most recently, the Jaguars hired Urban Meyer and today the New York Jets hired Robert Saleh from the 49ers. What does this mean for the Miami Dolphins? Their options could get thin.
Mike McDaniel who was on the Dolphins radar a day ago, looks to now be staying in San Francisco. The 49ers are expected to promote him to their vacant OC spot. Anthony Lynn who some wondered would be inline for a job with Brian Flores appears to be heading to the Seahawks to run their offense.
Several head coaching vacancies still remain around the league and those new coaches will also bring in new coaching staff. The Dolphins may be “stuck” with hiring from inside where George Godsey or Eric Studesville are the only real options.
Outside, the Dolphins are still looking at Matt Canada from Pittsburgh and Pep Hamilton of the Chargers. Whether either of them will get another interview or get hired is a big question.
Brian Flores needs to get this right and commit to the coach. Miami has already been through Chan Gailey and Chad O’Shea in two consecutive years. This will be the third OC in as many seasons under Flores. Last off-season, the Dolphins changed both OC and DC but Josh Boyer did a very good job in 2020.