Thank God, or Stephen Ross the Miami Dolphins are not in a HC search
Stephen Ross finally got it right when the Miami Dolphins hired Brian Flores.
With the Miami Dolphins off-season starting earlier than they wanted, the track seems to be barreling in the right direction.
Whether it was Chris Grier, Tom Garfinkel, or Stephen Ross who ultimately decided that Brian Flores was the man for the job in Miami, we should be thanking them because honestly, I think this guy is going to be around for a long time.
I can’t help but think about that off-season following the 2018 season as fans speculated whether or not Mike Tannenbaum would be fired, Adam Gase would be fired, or both of them. When the decision to fire Gase came down, we were all a bit surprised but then again, were we really?
The worst part of the firing was the fact that very few people had faith that the Miami Dolphins would get it right. We had just suffered through the Gase years, the Philbin years, the spurning of Jeff Fisher, the Jeff Ireland and Tony Sparano fiasco and here we were again wondering what was coming next.
To say the least, it appears that they most certainly got it right. As NFL teams around the league search for a new head coach, I find myself smiling knowing that Brian Flores, a coach I admittedly did not want, is in Coach of the Year talks, has his team playing above their talent level, and is widely respected. A Miami Dolphins coach by the way. Not a Miami Dolphins coach like Jimmy Johnson who earned his respect at Dallas and The U. Not Nick Saban who earned his short-lived NFL respect from LSU, not Bill Parcells who, well, you get the picture. This is a guy that seems to just get football and is earning his respect, as a Miami Dolphins coach.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
There is no guarantees that we will be talking about how good he is in another five years, let alone two or twenty. What we do know is that he has our attention.
The Falcons, Jets, Chargers, Texans, Jaguars, Lions, and Eagles are all searching for a head coach. All hoping to find the next big thing that will turn around their franchise. Not the Miami Dolphins who appear to be on the verge of turning theirs around for good.
Each year, we tend to get excited about the off-season. Like every draft pick and free agent signing is going to be the reason this team becomes a winner but last year and now this year, it seems different. It’s something that is more than just lip service. Like maybe, they have a formula that if they stay with, will actually work.
It’s an exciting time of year. How many 10 win teams get to pick in the top 18 spots, not once but twice? How many have two picks in the next 60 picks? It’s actually quite surprising, in a good way.