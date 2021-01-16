Miami Dolphins OC candidates that are still in the playoffs
The Miami Dolphins are currently in the process of interviewing candidates to fill the vacant offensive coordinator role. Former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey stepped down after one season, where the Dolphins finished 15th in points per game. Gailey came under scrutiny from fans and media alike in regards to his play calling for rookie signal caller Tua Tagovailoa.
One of the biggest places where the Dolphins struggled was on the ground. The Dolphins finished 29th in yards per carry last season and were 32nd prior to a 250 yard rushing performance against the New England Patriots in week 15. Head coach Brian Flores wants to drastically improve in that metric.
It’s not all Gailey’s fault. It is almost impossible to call an offense with a rookie quarterback, three rookie offensive linemen, and an unhealthy group of weapons who seem to have caught a case of dropitis. His offense was not modern enough and didn’t do enough to help his rookie quarterback, which is why no one is necessarily heartbroken about his departure.
The Dolphins have solidified their list as of right now, but many believe that there is more to come. Teams are not allowed to interview candidates whose teams are still in the playoffs, meaning the list is far from done. Here, we will outline three currently unavailable candidates that the Dolphins should absolutely be looking at in a few weeks.