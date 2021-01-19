There are almost too many forked roads for the Miami Dolphins
Having so many choices to make at the same time is not bad in and of itself, but the fear of getting most, if not all of it wrong, is. I will try to present some of these many forked roads for the Miami Dolphins and even try to breakdown some of them.
Ryan Fitzpatrick- Backup quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is an upcoming free agent. The way things worked out this last season, his magical success seemed to be tied to former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. With his departure and that these two seemed to be tied at the hip. Will he be back? And would that hinder Tua Tagovailoa’s development from being yanked out of games in favor of Fitzpatrick? If he does go, that creates an opening for a backup QB.
Deshaun Watson- Speaking of quarterbacks, there is also some rumblings around the starting QB. That’s right this ongoing saga with Deshaun Watson just won’t go away. This has to be the slowest growing uprising and escaping from a team in the history of the league. And the targeted team is still the Miami Dolphins at the top of the heap, going by the odds sharks.
An update on this situation is that many coaches are being interviewed that line up with what Watson would probably favor. And some have been given exceptions from having to wait until their team is done with the playoff. Watson might want to stay and play for the Texans after all as this develops.
Adam Schefter posted this on the matter.
A New offensive coordinator– This list is quickly becoming outdated as coaches are interviewing with teams and commitments are being made. Overall this process seems to be dragging, but it might just seem like that because former Miami Dolphins OC moved on so early. Speculation would also suggest they might be waiting on the playoff teams for interviews. However, some exceptions are being made for coaches to interview from the playoff teams.
An early list for the next Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator.
Dolphins RB coach Eric Studesville
Dolphins QB coach George Godsey
Clemson OC Tony Elliott
Chargers QB coach Pep Hamilton
Steelers QB coach Matt Canada
The last on this list, Matt Canada matched what Cameron Wolfe described with his statement. Unfortunately, the Steelers are making him their OC. I am biased because I have always enjoyed most if not all of the things on that list for running an offense.
Canada will be a model of what to look for in an OC should the Miami Dolphins choose that road. If they were to do so, the offense would match the versatility of the defense. Could this happen though? It is already working on defense. A few things to ponder: Head coach Brian Flores is defensive-minded, The defense is older and more experienced, the offense looks to be setting up to build through the draft.
The third overall pick– This is a big deal to have such a high pick, and if played right can have huge ramifications lasting many seasons. The early consensus was Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, but after the National Championship that quickly shifted to Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith who balled out, albeit for just the first half due to a dislocated finger. Otherwise, he would have obliterated the records.
And it’s not only Smith. Many want other Alabama players to surround Tua Tagovailoa, like WR Jaylen Waddle or RB Najee Harris. This is nothing new of course, surrounding the QB with playmakers. And we have seen many players take off this last season in the NFL. So it just might be time to build the offense.
But first comes free agency, and with so many younger players currently on this Miami Dolphins team, there is ample cap space to spend on players. Allen Robinson, anyone? Free agency could have its own category here, but it’s time to wrap this up. This off-season will keep churning like the sea, with many more stories to come.