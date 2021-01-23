Miami Dolphins adding Charlie Frye as quarterbacks coach
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have added former NFL quarterback, Charlie Frye, to their coaching staff . Frye is the 2nd hire by the Dolphins today despite not having an offensive coordinator.
We have to assume that Brian Flores has an OC in mind and is probaly talking with him about the hiring of these coaches. Earlier today the Dolphins added Jordan Salkin to the staff as an offensive assistant. Frye is a bit more interesting.
Frye played for the Cleveland Browns for three seasons and then two with the Seahawks and lastly with the Raiders in 2009. He began his coaching career in 2012 as an offensive coordinator for a high school. In 2016 he made the jump to Florida as the Director of Player Development before getting back on the sidelines as a WR coach at Ashland in 2018.
Frye spent 2019 and 2020 as the offensive coordinator and QB coach at Central Michigan. Now, he will be tasked with making Tua Tagovailoa a superstar.
The hire is interesting due to the lack of experience he has on any level and that makes you wonder who he will be working under and with on the offensive side of the ball. Does his inexperience tip the scale to a veteran coach with experience.
As a player, Frye was drafted in the 3rd round by the Browns and later traded to the Seahawks. His career never amounted to much on the field.
It is not clear if this hiring has any signficance as it relates to Tagovailoa but it was discussed on social media that the two know each other.