Miami Dolphins still on Deshaun Watson’s wish list but don’t bank on it
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans have been going crazy on social media over speculation that the Houston Texans would trade Deshaun Watson and that Watson wants out of Houston. When the rumors first hit, Miami was the speculated team of choice.
Since all of this madness came into the mainstream media, everything from a trade that would send Watson to Miami for three first-round picks and Tua Tagovailoa to a trade that would include both Tagovailoa and Xavien Howard has made their rounds. On Saturday, more rumors and speculation circulated.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reported that the Miami Dolphins are not Watson’s first choice but instead the New York Jets are. That made some sense because connecting the rumors that surfaced earlier in the month, Watson would love to play for Robert Saleh, the new HC in New York. Watson reportedly wanted Saleh to interview for the Houston job but he never did.
As Salguero raised the flag of doubt regarding Watson’s interest in Miami, Matt Miller released a statement on what he has heard.
The Miami Dolphins may still be at the top of Deshaun Watson’s list.
Miller is pretty keyed into the NFL and while I won’t say that Salguero is not, I would doubt his connections league-wide over Miller.
Does this mean that Miami is Watson’s preferred location? No, and it doesn’t rule it out either. It also doesn’t mean that the Dolphins share that interest if it does. Nothing the Miami Dolphins are doing add up for a Deshaun Watson trade Miami has made moves to help Tua Tagovailoa.
The cost to obtain Watson would be extremely expensive and it isn’t likely that the Dolphins would send most of their draft capital to the team they basically stole them from. Regardless, we are not going to see this die down any time soon. It’s a hot-button topic that isn’t going away and Miami is going to be in the middle of it from now until mid-March.
If the Texans were smart, they would keep Miami in the conversation because it very well could drive up the compensation from a team that thinks the Dolphins are the leaders in the chase.