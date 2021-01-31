Major NFL Draft shake-up could impact Miami Dolphins after Stafford trade
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could be in the market to move down from the 3rd overall pick in the draft next April and one trade partner, the Detroit Lions, don’t seem to be in the need of a QB anymore.
It was announced last night that the Lions have made the first blockbuster trade of the year and it will have a major ripple effect over the entire first round. While the deal will not be official until March 17th when the league new year begins, it is reported that the deal has been made.
The Rams will be the recipient of Matt Stafford but they are paying a massive price for the 32-year-old former first overall draft pick. The Rams are giving up a lot to get him.
Detroit will receive former first overall pick Jared Goff in the deal as well as a third-round pick in 2021, a first-round pick in 2022, and a first-round pick in 2023.
Where does Miami come into play in all of this? They don’t. Not yet. The Lions could have been a trade partner with the Dolphins and move up to number three to draft a quarterback. It would surprise me that they would do that now with Goff in the picture. They may want to wait until next year and see what Goff can do this year.
Another possibility that I haven’t seen being discussed and could come into play is the Lions could make a move for Deshaun Watson. Watson’s pricetag just went through the roof with this trade and the Lions could throw three first-round picks or more and Goff to the Texans for Watson. Without question, they now have the draft capital to do what they want.
This is an incredible move by the Lions that will help new head coach and former Dolphins interim HC, Dan Campbell try and build a winning franchise in Detroit.
For the Dolphins, maybe Detroit wants to use some of that capital to move up for a future QB. I don’t think that is realistic but would they move up for a top offensive lineman if he were there at three? Say, Penei Sewell? That is a possibility. Either way, the first round is going to look a lot different the next two seasons.
