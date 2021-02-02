Miami Dolphins to use two offensive coordinators in odd twist
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will now have two offensive coordinators ending any speculation of the team waiting for a guy currently still on a Super Bowl team. It is a head-scratching situation.
Both Eric Studesville and George Godsey will be promoted to co-offensive coordinator and frankly, I can’t understand why. This to me seems very odd and, well, dumb. Then again, the Dolphins never really do what others think and that is perfectly fine.
According to Cameron Wolfe, Brian Flores will promote the two guys he let call plays at the Senior Bowl. One called plays in the first half and the other in the second. Surely we are not going to see this in an NFL game right? Are we going to ride the hot play-caller? How exactly will this benefit Tua Tagovailoa?
Flores hasn’t said which one will call plays yet but does it really matter at this point? Both will work together to come up with a game plan each week and implement that plan together as well.
For those wondering if Ken Dorsey or Mike Kafka were options, we simply won’t know. The Dolphins already have a quarterback coach they hired a week or so ago. There are simply far too many questions about this right now. Will Flores be forced to fill both of the positions that each coach will be leaving or will they leave it at all? In other words, will Studesville be both co-OC and RB coach?
It’s crazy to think that the Dolphins are doing this and maybe it will end up working. I would assume that one coach will be in the booth and one on the field. It’s just an odd decision to make. Not that it is Godsey or Studesville but the fact they couldn’t decide between the two.
We can assume the Miami Dolphins will use Studesville as the run game coordinator and Godsey as the passing game coordinator.
Regardless, the Dolphins have to be better offensively and if one of them can do that, no one will care if there are three or four OCs provided the Dolphins can start putting consistent points on the board.