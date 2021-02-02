Miami Dolphins new offensive coordinator must fix this part of the offense
The Miami Dolphins, amid all of the rumors that surround them, have actual work to do. In recent weeks, the Dolphins have been searching for a new offensive coordinator following Chan Gailey’s resignation. They conducted interviews prior to heading up to Mobile for the Senior Bowl. Now, it is rumored that the newest offensive coordinator will be announced very soon.
Many believe that it has come down to Eric Studdesville, the team’s running backs coach and run game coordinator, as well as George Godsey, the tight ends coach. Each has its own case to be promoted. Studdesville is a veteran coach who is well respected by the players and helped get production, while minimal, from a running back room devoid of many talents. Godsey helped the Dolphins tight end group post-franchise-record numbers. On top of that, he has a great rapport with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, stemming from the game vs the Cardinals where Godsey essentially filled the role of quarterback coach.
Dolphins red zone offense was atrocious
Regardless of who the new offensive coordinator is; that man has to drastically improve one certain aspect of this offense: the red zone. The Dolphins scored touchdowns on just over 58% of their red zone drives. That was good for 18th in the NFL, also known as, below average. The numbers do not even reflect how bad it was, as the defense set the offense up multiple times inside the 15-yard line. It didn’t all fall on Gailey. Preston Williams dropped a touchdown. Ryan Fitzpatrick turned the ball over down there a few times. In the game against the Chiefs, Tua Tagovailoa didn’t see a wide-open Jakeem Grant, and that drive stalled after DeVante Parker dropped a touchdown. The struggles resulted from a combination of play-calling and execution.
What needs to change?
The games vs the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks were the biggest indicators of the red zone struggles. The Dolphins settled for a field goal after field goal. Part of the problem was execution, but a large chunk of it was play calling. An overall lack of nuance and creativity contributed to the inability to get in the endzone. Simply handing it off in the low red zone is an inefficient offense and is part of the reason the Dolphins were sitting at home in January.
The red-zone offense is a major issue for the Miami Dolphins.
Passing in the red zone was inconsistent as well. When Gailey dialed up creative play calls they generally worked, typically resulting in a touchdown to a tight end (See Chargers game). However, there was simply too much “throw it up to the tall guy” when the Dolphins got down there. Occasionally Mike Gesicki made a big play, but you’re simply not doing enough if the offense constantly requires tight-window throws and 50/50 balls.
Synopsis
Whoever the Dolphins’ new offensive coordinator is, whether it be Godsey or Studdesville, they need to drastically improve this red zone offense. The top five teams in red zone touchdown percentage all made the postseason, including the Seahawks. That game against Seattle is a great indicator of why the Dolphins missed the playoffs. Against the players like Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes, field goals get you beat.