Miami Dolphins could lead big AFC East shake-up this off-season
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins could be making a big splash this off-season or they could simply go about their business and let someone else play the Deshaun Watson trade game. What we do know is that the AFC East is going to get a big shake-up.
When you look at the AFC East, the Patriots no longer rule the roost and the Bills are the only team likely to not see big changes this off-season. We have already seen the Jets change coaches and the Patriots lost Nick Caserio to the Texans and still need to solve their QB position.
In Miami, we don’t know what they are planning to do. With two first-round draft picks Miami is poised to add top talent in this year’s draft. In free agency, the Dolphins could also be players as they may have anywhere from $21 to $40 million in cap space depending on what kind of moves they make.
All of this means that three of the four AFC East teams are going to have some changes. The Jets will likely draft a quarterback if they can’t trade for Watson. The Patriots are an enigma, however, will Belichick trade up for a QB or trade for one? There are several potential trade options for the Patriots if they wish to go in that direction. Including Watson, Carson Wentz, and maybe Derek Carr.
Right now, eyes seem to be centered on Watson and the Jets vs. Miami but will the Dolphins get into that arena? That depends on who you ask. More likely, Miami sticks with Tua Tagovailoa and uses that third overall pick to gain more draft picks, possibly for next year as well.
I fully expect this off-season to be big for the AFC East as the Patriots try to regain control, the Dolphins try and compete for the division, and the Jets try and get out of the cellar. Everyone is chasing the Bills now, at least for the time being.