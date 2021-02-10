Awesome Miami Dolphins collectibles that you need for 2021
Upgrade your Miami Dolphins fan cave with some amazing new collectibles, including autographs, memorabilia and more.
The 2020 NFL season is in the books, but there’s plenty to be excited about as a Miami Dolphins fan.
The team played great defensively, reaching double-digit wins for just the fourth time in the last 16 years and don’t have many glaring needs.
Offensively, the team will look to add some playmakers to help second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, including a running back. You can check out our top five RB options for Miami here.
Before you know it, it will be draft season, and then the 2021 campaign will begin. But before kickoff, you might want to upgrade your fan cave.
We’re here to help with some fun pieces of Miami memorabilia.
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins Fanatics Authentic Autographed 11″ x 14″ White Jersey Spotlight Photograph
This spotlight photo obviously pops. Signing in orange ink is a nice touch, too.
Order your spotlight photo autograph at Fanatics for $129.99.
Jason Taylor Miami Dolphins Fanatics Authentic Autographed Orange Mitchell & Ness Replica Jersey with “HOF 17” Inscription
Every Miami fan remembers how great Jason Taylor was. Taylor spent 13 seasons with the Dolphins and collected 139.5 sacks in his career.
Order your autographed retro replica jersey at Fanatics for $299.99.
Don Shula Miami Dolphins Fanatics Authentic Autographed Mini Helmet
For fans in South Beach, there’s no better coach than Don Shula. Shula’s 347 wins are the most all-time and he led Miami to a historic undefeated season.
Order your autographed mini helmet at Fanatics for $249.99.
Miami Dolphins Fanatics Authentic Framed 15″ x 17″ Miracle In Miami Collage
The Miami Miracle… we can remember it like it was yesterday. Gronk tripping over himself, Drake’s electric speed… and a win.
Order your Miami Miracle collage at Fanatics for $49.99.
Dan Marino Miami Dolphins Autographed 1984 Topps RC #123 with “83 ROY” Inscription
This Marino rookie card isn’t just a rookie card – and it isn’t just autographed – but it’s also features an inscription, making it incredibly unique.
Order your Dan Marino autographed rookie card at Fanatics for $599.99.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability accurate as of the time of publication.